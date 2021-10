CBC

Canada is continuing to rocket up the FIFA rankings, with the country now listed at No. 48 as of Thursday. That's three places further up the board than its most recent ranking of 51, which had been the highest place since they cracked No. 53 in 2009. The team accumulated over 16 ranking points to continue its climb. At this same time last year, the Canadians were ranked at 72. The rankings are likely to come into play when FIFA makes the seedings for the next World Cup draw. It is set for April