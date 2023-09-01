Stocks in play: Enerplus Corporation
Advises that CEO Ian C. Dundas will provide an update on Enerplus' operations during a moderated question and answer session at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on September 6. Enerplus Corporation shares T.ERF are trading unchanged at $23.11.
