Stocks in play: Energy Fuels Inc.

Has produced a rare earth element carbonate concentrate on a pilot scale at its 100% owned White Mesa Mill, located near Blanding, Utah . This REE Concentrate was produced using existing infrastructure and technologies at the Mill from a sample of monazite sands from a North American source. Monazite sands are a valuable natural uranium ore, which also contain high concentrations of REEs. Energy Fuels Inc. shares T.EFR are trading up $0.04 at $1.95.



