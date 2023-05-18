Stocks in play: Enbridge Inc

Reuters

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's VinFast expects to sell as many as 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) this year, an almost seven-fold increase over 2022 as it ramps up exports to North America and starts shipping to Europe, the company's founder said on Wednesday. VinFast could hit break even as soon as the end of 2024 "if things go as planned," Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of the country's largest conglomerate Vingroup and founder of its auto unit VinFast, told investors at the company's annual general meeting. Vuong projected sales of between 40,000 and 50,000 cars this year, up from EV sales of about 7,400 in 2022 when the company's only market was Vietnam.