Stocks in play: Enbridge Inc.
Has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per common share, payable on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 15. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1 dividend. Enbridge Inc. shares T.ENB are trading unchanged at $48.48.
