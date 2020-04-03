Stocks in play: Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Announced that its Pure Sunfarms joint venture has finalized the expansion of its credit facility with its existing lender to $59 million, including accordion provisions of $22.5 million. The expanded credit facility consists of a $7.5-million revolving operating loan and a $10-million term loan, in addition to its existing $19-million term loan. The New Term Loan is specifically designated for the 1.1 million square foot Delta 2 greenhouse while the Existing Term Loan is specifically designated for the 1.1-million square foot Delta 3 greenhouse facility. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. shares V.EMH are trading up $0.01 at $0.15.



