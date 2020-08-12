Stocks in play: Emera Inc.

Announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $118 million, or $0.48 per common share, compared with $130 million, or $0.54 per common share, in Q2 2019. Year-to-date adjusted net income was $311 million, or $1.27 per common share, compared with $354 million, or $1.49 per common share, in the 2019 period. Emera Inc. shares T.EMA are trading up $0.49 at $54.67.



