Stocks in play: Else Nutrition Holdings
Announces it has expanded its distribution in the Canadian market with Canada’s largest pharmacy, on the shelf at over 900 locations across 11 provinces and territories. The national rollout in late May 2023 will focus on Else Toddler Formula, the highest-ranked seller within Else Nutrition’s portfolio. This marks a major milestone for Else Nutrition, which launched formally in Canada in August 2022. Canadian consumers will now be able to find Else’s plant-based Toddler Formula, now widely distributed in another one of Canada’s core retailers, this time within the Canadian National Drug Channel. Else Nutrition Holdings shares T..BABY are trading up $0.03 at $0.77.
