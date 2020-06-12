Stocks in play: Else Nutrition Holdings

Announced that its common shares were accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol 0YL. The Company's common shares are now cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQB and the FSE. The FSE listing is expected to increase trading liquidity in the Company's shares, as well as to assist in attracting investment by institutional and retail investors in Europe. Else Nutrition Holdings shares V.BABY are trading up $0.27 at $1.89.



Read: Psychedelics Quickly Creating a Potential $100 Billion Market Opportunity