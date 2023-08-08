Stocks in play: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Reuters Videos

STORY: As Europe baked in a summer heatwave, demand for energy soared. Sweaty citizens were turning up the aircon to max. But that didn’t cause an energy crisis, for one simple reason. As demand jumped, so did output from solar power. Spain, for one, installed a record amount of new solar capacity over the past year. It added 4.5 gigawatts of new panels. That saw solar output soar in July, providing nearly a quarter of the country’s energy demand. Even better, output peaks at the hottest part of the day - which is when demand is also at its highest. It was a similar story in parts of Italy. In Sicily solar output has more than doubled since last summer, and supplied much of the excess demand seen during the heatwave. Even cooler countries like Belgium have seen surging solar output help to meet demand. But analysts say one other factor has helped to keep grids working. Demand is still actually less than expected. Since the war in Ukraine drove a spike in power prices, businesses and consumers have responded by using less energy. Looking forward, climate change is expected to cause more heatwaves like this year’s. But at least that should also mean further big jumps in solar power output.