Stocks in play: Element79 Gold Corp
Announces that The Community of Chachas, Castilla Province, Arequipa Region, has approved the issuance of a permit to Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Element79 Gold Corp, to conduct superficial mining exploration activities, including geological mapping and selective sampling, for a duration of four months, commencing from September 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023. As part of the agreement reached during the assembly, Minas Lucero has undertaken to contribute to the community's infrastructure development by providing 3,000 meters of 4-inch piping in two deliveries, for the channeling of La Jocha in Ticlla. Element79 Gold Corp shares C.ELEM are trading unchanged at $0.02.
