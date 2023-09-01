Stocks in play: Element79 Gold Corp
Announces that it has recently leveraged its Crescita Equity Investment Facility, a catalyst for the Company’s growth since the original announcement on February 3, 2022. The Company has recently drawn CA$ 100,000 from this facility. In total, the Company has drawn $7,104,500 from Crescita Equity Facility since its inception, using the funding to support its operations and develop its portfolio of mining projects, having issued an aggregate total of 34,264,945 shares to Crescita. In addition to the above, Element 79 Gold has initiated today at market close a non-brokered financing of up to CA$ 100,000 in the form of Corporate Note Units. Element79 Gold Corp shares C.ELEM are trading unchanged at $0.02.
