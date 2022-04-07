Stocks in play: Electrovaya Inc
Recently received further purchase orders valued at about $10.6 million U.S. The Company received a blanket purchase order from its OEM sales partner valued at more than $9.4 million U.S., and other purchase orders worth approximately $1.2 million U.S. Electrovaya Inc. shares T.EFL are trading up $0.09 at $0.97.
