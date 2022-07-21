Stocks in play: Electrovaya Inc.
Announced that its credit facility has been increased from $14 million to $16 million to support its sales growth. As consideration for these amendments, Electrovaya has paid a fee of $50,000, paid in shares to the financial institution. Electrovaya Inc. shares T.EFL are trading unchanged at $0.81.
Read:
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges
New Regions Being Developed to Produce More Oil Amid Government’s Calls for More Output