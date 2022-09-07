Stocks in play: Eldorado Gold Corporation
Has entered into a mandate letter with Greek banks for a credit committee approved €680 million project finance facility for the development of the Skouries Project in Northern Greece. Eldorado Gold Corporation shares T.ELD are trading up $0.54 at $7.76.
