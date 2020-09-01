Stocks in play: Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation

Announced the commencement of Phase II drilling at its Hercules Gold Project in Nevada's Walker Lane trend. A reverse circulation drill rig is now turning at the first target site of the Company's Phase II program, which is planned to comprise 18 holes totaling approximately 6,750 meters. For further details of the Phase II drill program, please see the Company's August 18, 2020 news release. "Targeted drilling, guided by our recent Phase I drilling and ground IP geophysical survey results, should give us a greater understanding of the nature and scale of Hercules's epithermal gold system," noted Dr. Warwick Board, Vice President Exploration for Eclipse. "We are excited to be testing the Hercules Structural Zone as a potential feeder to the system, the possible link between the Cliffs and Hercules targets at depth, and the apparent thickening of the system to the south of these target areas." Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation shares V.EGLD are trading up 2 cents at $0.80.



