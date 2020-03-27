Stocks in play: Eastern Platinum Limited
Has filed its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ending December 31, 2019 and 2018 and the corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form. Below is a summary of the Company's financial results and highlights for the year ended December 31, 2019 (all amounts in U.S.): Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $39.2 million compared to $0.4 million in the prior year due to a full year of operating results from the Retreatment Project. Net income to equity shareholders of $0.1 million (earnings of $0.00 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2019 versus a loss of $21.8 million (loss of $0.24 per share) the prior year; and positive working capital (excluding non-cash deferred revenue) of $9.7 million as at December 31, 2019. Eastern Platinum Limited shares T.ELR are trading unchanged at $0.24.
Read: America’s Military Is Dependent On A Metal Controlled By China