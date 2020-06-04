Stocks in play: Eastern Platinum Limited

Has filed its Q1 2020 condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Below is a summary of the Company's financial results for Q1 2020 (all amounts in U.S. dollars). Revenue increased to $14.2 million for Q1 2020 (Q1 2019 - $5.4 million) – 163% increase. Operating loss decreased to $1.2 million for Q1 2020 (Q1 2019 - $1.8 million). Eastern Platinum Limited shares T.ELR are trading unchanged at $0.24.



