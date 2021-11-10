Stocks in play: E Automotive Inc.
Announced today the successful closing of its previously-announced initial public offering of 5,900,000 common shares at a price of $23.00 per share for gross proceeds of $135,700,000. The Offering was upsized from an initial size of $125,000,000 as a result of excess demand. E Automotive Inc. shares T.EINC are trading down $0.39 at $21.51.
