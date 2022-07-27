Stocks in play: Dynacor Group Inc.
Announced its monthly dividend. The declaration of a dividend payment of $0.0083 per common share will be payable on August 19, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9. This dividend represents the 29th dividend and 19th monthly payment made to shareholders. Dynacor Group Inc. shares T.DNG are trading unchanged at $2.94.
