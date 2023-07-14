Stocks in play: dynaCERT Inc.
And its AEM Green Electrolyser partner, Cipher Neutron Inc. jointly announced that Cipher Neutron has received an initial purchase order for a 10-Kilowatt AEM Electrolyser Stack and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kuber Group Africa. dynaCERT Inc. shares T.DYA are trading up $0.03 at $0.27.
