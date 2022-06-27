Stocks in play: Dye & Durham Ltd
Announced today it has made a revised proposal to the board of directors at Link Administration Holdings Limited with respect to Dye & Durham's offer to acquire Link Group. Dye & Durham's letter to Link Group's board includes a purchase price of A$4.30 per Link Group share, Dye & Durham Ltd shares T.DND are trading -$0.59 at $22.08.
