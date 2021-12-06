Stocks in play: Dye & Durham Limited
Has acquired TELUS' Financial Solutions Business and certain assets from TELUS Corporation for $500 million. Dye & Durham Limited shares T.DND are trading unchanged at $38.67.
Read:
Plant-Based Meats Market Projected to Hit $162 Billion by 2030, as New Products Launch
Innovations in Plant-Based Protein Products Supplying the Food Industry’s Strongest Trends
Dogecoin Set to Deliver Long Term, as Major Businesses Make Moves to Accept it as Payment
Crypto Miners Making Gains on Rising Waves for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and More
Hedge-Like Properties of Bitcoin and Other Digital Currencies are Driving Crypto Mining Stocks Up