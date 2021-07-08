Stocks in play: Dye & Durham Limited
Announced the acquisition of TM Group (UK) Limited for approximately $156 million (£91.5 million). Dye & Durham Limited shares T.DND are trading down $0.34 at $46.00.
Read:
Announced the acquisition of TM Group (UK) Limited for approximately $156 million (£91.5 million). Dye & Durham Limited shares T.DND are trading down $0.34 at $46.00.
Read:
The Lightning earned the opportunity to celebrate a championship the right way, defeating the Canadiens in five games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Nikita Kucherov's press conference after winning the Stanley Cup was full of gold.
Japanese media reported Thursday that the new emergency measures will lead Olympic organizers to scrap their plans for a limited number of spectators in Tokyo.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has captured the 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason's most valuable player.
Hockey Hall Of Famer Dave Andreychuk knew his way around a hockey rink, and my dude knows how to delete a pint, too.
Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko has reportedly requested a trade out of St. Louis, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.
Kane's penalty in extra time was saved by Kasper Schmeichel but Kane quickly capitalized on his second chance.
If Holiday does not narrow the gargantuan gap from Game 1 between himself and the Suns star on both ends of the floor, the series is a wrap.
Shohei Ohtani is so impressive even Hideki Matsui can't wait to see what Ohtani will do next.
After Ron MacLean failed to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the sexual assault allegations involving the Chicago Blackhawks organization, fans are calling for the league to commit to releasing the results of the ongoing independent review.
Kenny Edwards was charged with a Grade F offense by the Rugby Football League.
Will Taylor remain at ESPN or move on with her contract set to expire?
The best pitcher in baseball is out of the All-Star Game.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon after posting a 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.
The Blue Jays have gone a long way in restocking their relief corps in recent weeks. Now they have 23 days to see about that relief ace.
LONDON (AP) — There are no doubt a few hangovers across England on Thursday after a night of wild celebrations in the wake of the national soccer team's victory over Denmark in the European Championship semifinals. There will likely be many, many more on Monday morning if England manages to beat Italy in the final, its first in a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup. The worry is that beyond the headaches and the grouchiness, the outpouring of joy will worsen rising coronavirus infe
As expected when going up against one of the game's greatest players, the tale of the tape doesn't give many edges to Canada's Denis Shapovalov in his Wimbledon semifinal tilt with top-seed Novak Djokovic. Grand Slam success? Advantage Djokovic. The Serbian star has won 19 major titles, just one shy of the record held jointly by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He's won five Wimbledon titles alone, including the last two at the All England Club. Shapovalov, meanwhile, is in a Slam semi for the fi
Atlanta is going to be reconfigured after Sunday's race as NASCAR pushes to keep cars closer together on the track.
Several fan incidents during England's win over Denmark may lead to disciplinary action.
LaJethro Jenkins gives his predictions ahead of game 2 of the Phoneix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks.