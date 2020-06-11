Stocks in play: Dream Unlimited Corp.

Provided a business update on transactional and operational activity for the month of June. Dream has now closed on the sale of its indirect interest in a renewable power portfolio to Potentia Renewables Inc. In addition, we are near completion of the re-financing of the Distillery District, which comprises 395,000 sf of commercial and retail GLA in downtown Toronto. In aggregate, these transactions will generate cash of $130 million for Dream, which will be used to pay down corporate level debt and provide additional liquidity for the Company. Dream Unlimited Corp. shares T.DRM are trading down $0.29 at $9.39.



