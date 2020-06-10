Stocks in play: Dollarama Inc.

Today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2020. Sales growth of 2.0%, comparable store sales growth of 0.7% (excluding temporarily closed stores), net earnings of $86.1 million and diluted net earnings per share of $0.28. $15.0 million invested in the second half of the quarter to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, and to support employees. Nearly 1,200 stores remained open during the quarter from coast to coast to provide Canadians with convenience, value and everyday necessities. Dollarama Inc. shares T.DOL are trading up $2.72 at $49.56.



Read: The Top Reasons Gold Could Rally to $3,000 in 18 Months