Stocks in play: Docebo Inc.
Announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Revenue of $37.0 million, an increase of 37% from the comparative period in the prior year. Net income of $10.3 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share for the comparative period in the prior yearDocebo Inc. shares T.DCBO are trading up $4.42 at $36.62.
