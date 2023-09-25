Stocks in play: Descartes Systems Group
Announced that Cardinal Global Logistics (Cardinal), the world's largest employee-owned logistics business, has scaled its Customs Bureau using the Descartes e-Customs™ solution. Through digitisation enabled by Descartes e-Customs, Cardinal has grown from manually processing 1,000 customer entries per month three years ago to managing 15,000 monthly entries today. Descartes Systems Group shares T.DSG are trading up $0.45 at $97.38.
