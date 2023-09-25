Stocks in play: Descartes Systems Group

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Tech conference The Canadian tech community will gather in Toronto over three days for the annual Elevate conference, which starts on Tuesday. The regulation of artificial intelligence is expected to be one of the top subjects discussed by speakers at the event. BlackBerry results BlackBerry Ltd. is expected to report its second-quarter results on Thursday after the close of trading. In its guidance released ea