Stocks in play: DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC.

Yahoo Finance Video

There is growing concern that China's economy may be in some serious trouble. Macrolens Chief Strategist and Managing Principal Brian McCarthy says that, as is, China is dealing with geopolitical concerns and an economy in transition. With that backdrop, the country is also experiencing "the biggest housing bubble we've probably ever seen has just blown up," which will be a drag on credit extensions and consumer confidence, McCarthy tells Yahoo Finance Live. "I'm sort of in the camp that China might be collapsing, actually," McCarthy says, adding that the imploding of the property bubble may result in trillions of dollars of losses. McCarthy also cites demographic changes, the slowing economy, and a potential trade war with the U.S. as other issues weighing on growth.