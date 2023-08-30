Stocks in play: DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC.

Baystreet.ca

Has completed a private placement of 769,230 common shares of the Company, for a deemed price of $0.065 per Common Share, to Haywood Securities Inc. in satisfaction of a consulting fee payable to Haywood pursuant to an engagement letter dated March 28, 2023 between Haywood and the Company. DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. shares T.DN are trading unchanged at $0.05.

