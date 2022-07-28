Stocks in play: DeepSpatial Inc
Today announced that it has been invited to present at the United Nations General Assembly Forum, UNESCO Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility 2022 Global Conference. The theme of the conference is promoting and understanding Artificial Intelligence. DeepSpatial Inc shares C.DSAI are trading down one cent at $0.05.
