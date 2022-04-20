Stocks in play: Curaleaf Holdings Inc
Today launched the Roundhill Cannabis ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The WEED ETF seeks to provide investors with exposure to the cannabis sector, including U.S. multi-state operators. According to BDSA, the global cannabis market is expected to grow to $61 billion by 2026, more than double $29 billion in sales for 2021. Curaleaf Holdings Inc shares C.CURA are trading down $0.11 at $7.70.
Read:
Supply Shocks Causing More Innovation from Food Companies in Face of Conflict and Climate Change
CEOs and Corporations Pledging Millions in Support for Ukrainian Humanitarian Efforts
Dogecoin Acceptance on the Rise as More Corporations and Countries Embrace the DOGE
Wider Range of Options on Deck for Those Who Want to Use and Acquire More Dogecoins (DOGE)
Premium Price Takeover Bids Continue to Spark M&A Interest Amid Global Slowdown