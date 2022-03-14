Stocks in play: Curaleaf Holdings Inc
Announced the opening of its newest location in Tamarac, Florida. Curaleaf Tamarac is the Company's 45th location in Florida and the second in Broward County. Located at 6899 N University Drive, Curaleaf Tamarac will expand medical cannabis access in the western half of the state's second most-populated county. Curaleaf Holdings Inc shares C.CURA are trading down $0.16 at $7.44.
