Stocks in play: Coveo
Announced today its first round of contributions under Pledge 1%, a global movement to inspire, educate, and empower all companies to leverage their assets for good. Coveo will contribute time, products, expertise and money to support programs with a focus on organizations that provide learning and growth opportunities, including knowledge-sharing and mentoring, technical access, and financial assistance for young people (12-18 years old) in vulnerable social groups. Coveo shares T.CVO are trading down $0.08 at $6.00.
