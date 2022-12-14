Stocks in play: Corus Entertainment Inc
Announced that its roster of premium content is expanding with three new channels from Disney. Starting today, STACKTV subscribers can enjoy live streaming and hundreds of episodes from Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. Corus Entertainment Inc shares T.CJR.B are trading -$0.03 at $2.07.
