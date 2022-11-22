Stocks in play: Condor Gold
Announces that following a robust and economically attractive Bankable Feasibility Study also known as a Feasibility Study on the La India open pit it has appointed Hannam and Partners to seek a buyer for the assets of the Company. On October 26, a Feasibility Study Technical Report was filed on SEDAR titled Condor Gold Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, 2022 dated October 25. Condor Gold shares T.COG are trading unchanged at $0.35.
