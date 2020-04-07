Stocks in play: Cogeco Communications Inc.

Announced that its Atlantic Broadband arm, the eighth-largest U.S. cable operator, has reported significant increases in internet bandwidth usage since the COVID-19 outbreak. With stay-at-home orders in place in most states, there has been a significant increase in traffic due to work-from-home, e-learning and increased usage of video platforms. Since mid-March: Internet traffic from Atlantic Broadband customers increased approximately 25%, with some areas exceeding 30%. Netflix has experienced bandwidth usage nearly 60% higher, with some evenings seeing peaks 80% higher. Video on Demand usage increased by 50%. Cogeco Communications Inc. shares T.CCA are trading up $1.68 at $98.08.



Read: