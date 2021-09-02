Stocks in play: CO2 GRO Inc.

Announced a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a major E.U. based greenhouse vegetable grower that wishes to remain unnamed. Once installed, the commercial feasibility will continue for a period of 12 months. This is GROW's largest potential customer to date with nearly 1,000 hectares (approximately 100 million square feet) of greenhouse grown vegetables. CO2 GRO Inc. shares V.GROW are trading unchanged at $0.33.



