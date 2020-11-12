Stocks in play: CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

Announced that it has launched an Enterprise Health Solutions Division designed to create engagement and enable patients through personalized health and wellbeing solutions. Karen Adams, Chief Health Innovation Officer will lead the new division and assume the additional role of Global Head of Enterprise Health Solutions. Karen is a subject matter expert in enterprise health and wellness programs and brings over 20 years’ experience developing industry leading mental health and wellness programs for some of the largest corporations and insurers in Canada, including Morneau Shepell and Shepell-fgi. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. shares V.DOC are trading up 11 cents at $2.80.



