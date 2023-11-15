Stocks in play: CI Global Asset Management

Announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending November 30, in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before November 30, to unitholders of record on November 24. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is November 23, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, CI Money Market ETF, and CI U.S. Money Market ETF, which have an ex-dividend date of November 24. CI Global Asset Management shares T.CIX are trading down $0.08 at $14.14.



Read: