Stocks in play: CI Global Asset Management

Today announced a series of changes designed to modernize its money market fund lineup, including significant reductions in management fees, fund name changes and two new money market ETFs. Effective today, the management fees charged to CI Money Market Class, CI Money Market Fund, CI US Money Market Fund, CI Short-Term Corporate Class and CI Short-Term US$ Corporate Class have been reduced to 0.14% for Series F and Series P and to 0.39% for Series A. Previously, the management fees charged to the Funds ranged from 0.45% to 0.70% for Series F, from 0.25% to 0.75% for Series P and were 0.70% for Series A. CI GAM does not charge administration fees to the Funds. CI Global Asset Management shares T.CIX are trading down $0.06 at $14.98.



Read: