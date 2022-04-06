Stocks in play: CI Financial Group
Announced today it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. EDT. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format by way of live audio webcast. Shareholders, analysts and members of the public may access the meeting in real time. Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of May 2, will be able to submit questions and to vote on a number of important matters by following the instructions in the Management Information Circular. CI Financial Group shares T.CIX are trading unchanged at $19.24.
