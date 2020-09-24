Stocks in play: CI Financial Corp.

And its wholly-owned Assante Wealth Management subsidiary of CI, announced today an agreement to acquire a minority share in Assante's Dorval, Quebec operation, Assante's largest and fastest-growing regional centre. Assante Dorval provides comprehensive, customized wealth planning services to individuals, business owners and professionals across the province of Quebec . Located just west of Montreal, it is Assante's largest retail presence in terms of assets under management, with 59 licensed financial advisors. It also serves as Assante's Quebec regional corporate office. CI Financial Corp. shares T.CIX are trading down $0.25 at $16.94.



