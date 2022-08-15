Stocks in play: CI Financial Corp.
Today reported preliminary total assets of $348.5 billion as at July 31, consisting of asset management assets of $121.5 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $77.3 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $149.7 billion. CI Financial Corp. shares T.CIX are trading up $0.09 at $15.89.
