Will ramp down operations at the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, following a directive from the Québec Government, which requires mining activities to be reduced to a minimum in the province of Québec, Canada, as of March 24, until at least April 13, in an effort to contain COVID-19. Champion Iron Limited shares T.CIA are trading up $0.05 at $1.28.



