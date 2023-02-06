Stocks in play: CGI Inc.

Has been selected to design, build, implement and support a next-generation Central Energy Market Information System (CSIRE) for Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE), Poland's electricity transmission system operator. The new centralized energy IT system will store and manage data from all of Poland's energy consumption locations to simplify and enhance data exchange across the country's retail electricity market. This will drive benefits for PSE's nationwide operations as well as Poland's households, enterprises and retail utility sector as a whole. The contract is valued at CAD$97 million. CGI Inc. shares T.GIB.A are trading down $0.97 at $121.08.

