Stocks in play: CGI Inc.
Has been selected to design, build, implement and support a next-generation Central Energy Market Information System (CSIRE) for Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE), Poland's electricity transmission system operator. The new centralized energy IT system will store and manage data from all of Poland's energy consumption locations to simplify and enhance data exchange across the country's retail electricity market. This will drive benefits for PSE's nationwide operations as well as Poland's households, enterprises and retail utility sector as a whole. The contract is valued at CAD$97 million. CGI Inc. shares T.GIB.A are trading down $0.97 at $121.08.
Read:
Addressing the USA’s 200 to 1 Security Protection Gap is a Serious Concern for Tech Companies
Latest Set of FDA Fast Track Designations Causing Optimism in Biotech Sector
Biotech Sector to Unveil New Data and Developments at 2022 SABCS in San Antonio
Biotech Sector Witnessing Growing Revenue Potential in Ongoing Battle Against Pancreatic Cancer
New Biotech Sector Drug Combinations Target a Drop in Pancreatic Cancer Mortality Rates