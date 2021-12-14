Stocks in play: CGI Inc.
Has been awarded a recompete contract by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to modernize, maintain and operate the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug (MARx) system, Part D, which includes transitioning legacy platforms to the cloud. The five-year contract, awarded through the CMS Office of Information Technology (OIT), Division of Medicare Systems Support, is valued at $44.1 million. CGI Inc. shares T.GIB.A are trading unchanged at $110.61.
