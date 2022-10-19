Stocks in play: CGI Inc.
Has been named by Forbes magazine one of the World's Best Employers for 2022. Compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, the ranking is based on surveys conducted among 150,000 full-time and part-time employees in 57 countries who work for multi-national companies and institutions. The annual ranking identifies organizations that excel in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility, and is relied on by professionals and other stakeholders such as prospective clients and investors in evaluating businesses. CGI Inc. shares T.GIB.A are trading down $0.68 at $105.52.
