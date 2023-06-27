Stocks in play: CGI Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Has achieved a platinum rating from EcoVadis for its Sustainability Performance, placing in the top 1% of companies within the EcoVadis network. CGI's platinum rating recognizes the company's ongoing discipline in implementing and measuring initiatives in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement practices. CGI Inc. shares T.GIB.A are trading unchanged at $133.64.

Read:

Read more

More From