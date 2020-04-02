Stocks in play: Cenovus Energy Inc.

Is implementing additional measures to enhance its financial resilience in response to the low global oil price environment that is expected to continue for an unknown period. The company’s financial framework and flexible business plan provide it with multiple options to prudently manage its balance sheet. Cenovus has decided to reduce its planned 2020 capital spending by an additional $150 million which, combined with the $450 million reduction announced March 9, 2020, is a $600-million decrease from the budget released in December. The company is also forecasting operating cost reductions of about $100 million and general and administrative (G&A) cost reductions of about $50 million compared with the initial December budget. In addition, Cenovus is temporarily suspending its dividend. Cenovus Energy Inc. shares T.CVE are trading up $0.505 at $3.23.



Read: COVID-19: Makers of Hand Sanitizers are Racing to Keep Up with Demand