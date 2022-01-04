Stocks in play: CCL Industries Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Has acquired two U.S. headquartered, software-powered tag and card businesses for its Avery unit. CCL Industries Inc. shares T.CCL.B are trading down $0.06 at $67.77.

Read:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories