Stocks in play: CCL Industries Inc.
Has acquired two U.S. headquartered, software-powered tag and card businesses for its Avery unit. CCL Industries Inc. shares T.CCL.B are trading down $0.06 at $67.77.
Read:
As Crypto Mining Undergoes a Sustainable Renaissance, Newer, Greener Operations Arise
Oncology Drug Developers Looking at Significant Projected Growth Through 2030
Plant-Based Meats Continue to Sprout Growing Revenues on Year-Over-Year Basis
No Apparent Need to Panic Over Omicron as Vaccine Developers Are on the Case
Plant-Based Meats Market Projected to Hit $162 Billion by 2030, as New Products Launch